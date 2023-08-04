DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced Wednesday the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2024.
The three-person group – the 14th since the inception of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010 – consists of Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus and Donnie Allison. In addition, Janet Guthrie was named the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.
Members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel met in an in-person closed session at the Charlotte Convention Center to debate and vote upon the 15 nominees for the induction class of 2024 and the five nominees for the Landmark Award.
Ten nominees appeared on the Modern Era ballot, which was selected by the traditional nominating committee. The same committee selected the five Landmark Award nominees. The Pioneer ballot, which included five nominees whose careers began in 1964 or earlier, was selected by the honors committee.
Beginning with the class of 2021, each Hall of Fame class features two inductees from the Modern Era ballot and one from the Pioneer ballot.
The class of 2024 was determined by votes cast by the voting panel, including representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks, media members, manufacturer representatives, competitors (drivers, owners, crew chiefs), recognized industry leaders, a nationwide fan vote conducted through NASCAR.com and the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion (Joey Logano).
In all, 57 votes were cast, with two additional voting panel members recused from voting as potential nominees for induction (Jeff Burton and Ricky Rudd). The accounting firm of EY presided over the tabulation of the votes.
Johnson received 93% of the Modern Era ballot votes; Knaus received 81%. Harry Gant finished third, followed by Rudd and Carl Edwards. Donnie Allison received 53% of the Pioneer ballot votes.
Results for the NASCAR.com fan vote were Allison (Pioneer), and Johnson and Knaus (Modern Era).
The two Modern Era inductees came from a group of 10 nominees that also included Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd.
Nominees for the Pioneer ballot also included Sam Ard, A.J. Foyt, Banjo Matthews and Ralph Moody.
Other nominees for the Landmark Award were Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Les Richter.
The induction ceremony is set for Friday, Jan. 19, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the induction ceremony are on sale at NASCARHall.com.
A member of NASCAR’s famed “Alabama Gang” and an ambassador for the sport for more than 50 years, Donnie Allison had never planned to be a race car driver. But like his brother (and NASCAR Hall of Famer) Bobby, Donnie got his start racing modifieds and worked his way to the top level of stock car racing.
After winning the 1967 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, Allison partnered with famed mechanic Banjo Matthews where he experienced his most success. In 1970, Allison won three races for Matthews, including the Coca-Cola 600.
But Allison might be best-known for his role in NASCAR’s most famous moment – his 1979 Daytona 500 fight with Cale Yarborough.
An intense battle for the win ended with both drivers wrecked, scuffling in the infield. It all happened on the first nationally-televised NASCAR race and made headlines across America. The publicity was instrumental to the growth of NASCAR and remains one of the defining moments in the sport’s history.
