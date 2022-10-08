The intense NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 comes down to this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 elimination-race Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
The 12-driver Playoff field will be cut to eight as four drivers’ title hopes will come to an end this weekend. Ever since the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course joined the NASCAR Cup Series postseason in 2018, it has proven to be a wildcard event with twists and turns that challenge the competitors along its multi-elevational 2.32-miles. Chase Elliott won his way into the Round of 8 with his victory at Talladega last weekend, leaving seven spots still on the line come Sunday.
