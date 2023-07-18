LOUDON, N.H. – Martin Truex Jr. had led more than 900 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway without claiming any victory hardware in 29 previous starts at the 1.058-mile oval. However, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota left little doubt about securing that career-first win in Monday’s rain-delayed Crayon 301 at the track, leading a dominating 254 of the 301 laps.
The impressive work was the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion’s third victory of the season – and second this year in a rain-delayed Monday race (also Dover, Delaware). He survived three restarts in the final 24 laps and ultimately held off one of the local favorites, Connecticut driver Joey Logano, across the finish line by a slight 0.394 seconds.
For most of the day, Truex held the field at bay by more than a second in the first Monday afternoon race in the track’s 30-year history with the series. The 42-year-old New Jersey native’s work not only earned the famed live lobster trophy but also propelled him into the NASCAR Cup Series champion lead by 17 points ahead of Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron.
Truex led 163 of the opening 185 laps taking both the Stage 1 and Stage 2 wins.
Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson wound up third, and Stewart-Haas Racing driver and soon-to-retire Kevin Harvick was fourth in his final start at the track. Brad Keselowski, owner-driver of the No. 6 RFK Racing team, rounded out the top five.
23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick finished sixth, followed by Truex’s JGR teammate Denny Hamlin. 23XI’s Bubba Wallace, Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon and SHR driver Chase Briscoe rounded out the top 10.
