When Kyle Larson came to Nashville Superspeedway last year, he was on a roll.
The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet had won the previous two races from the pole, at Charlotte and Sonoma. In the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event at the 1.33-mile concrete track, Larson showed no signs of slowing down. He led 264 of the 300 laps and beat runner-up Ross Chastain to the finish line by 4.335 seconds.
At season’s end, he celebrated his first series championship.
The 2022 season hasn’t gone as smoothly for the 29-year-old from Elk Grove, Calif. Through 16 regular-season races, he has posted just six top fives (including one win) and eight top 10s. And though Larson would like to forge a turnaround at Nashville in Sunday’s Ally 400 (4 p.m. on NBC), he’ll have to do so without crew chief Cliff Daniels and two of his pit crew members.
Larson lost a right-front tire during the June 12 race at Sonoma, leading to a four-race suspension for Daniels and the crew members. Kevin Meendering takes over crew chief duties at Nashville as Larson tries to reclaim last year’s magic.
