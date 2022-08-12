For the second time this season, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Richmond Raceway for some Sunday afternoon side-by-side short track action in the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. (USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Only three races remain in the 2022 regular season (Richmond, Watkins Glen and Daytona) to decide the 16-driver playoff field, and for the first-time in the elimination-style format of playoffs (2014-2022), the series has produced 15 different winners leaving just one spot still open on points.
With such limited time left and only one spot remaining, the intensity amongst the competitors vying to make the postseason is growing by the second.
This week the NASCAR Cup Series teams will be dialing in the Next Gen cars for the close, beating and banging-type racing the fans have come to love at short tracks like Richmond. Originally known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds, Richmond Raceway held its first race in 1946 as a half-mile dirt track.
The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway was held on April 19, 1953 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty in a Petty Enterprises Dodge with an average speed of 45.535 mph.
The first 24 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Richmond Raceway were run on a dirt surface (1953-1968). NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson won the final Richmond race on dirt, driving a Holman-Moody Racing 1968 Ford to Victory Lane.
The track surface was changed from dirt to asphalt between Cup Series races in 1968, with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty winning the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the paved Richmond surface on Sept. 8, 1968 driving a Petty Enterprises Plymouth.
The track was then rebuilt as the three-quarters-mile D-shaped oval we know today in 1988.
In total, Richmond Raceway has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series 131 times producing 56 different pole winners and 53 different race winners.
Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Richmond Raceway with 13 victories (spring 1961, 1967 sweep, fall 1968, fall 1970, 1971 sweep, 1972 sweep, 1973 sweep, fall 1974 and spring 1975). Petty’s 13 Richmond wins are the third-most victories by a single driver at a single track in NASCAR Cup Series history, behind his 15 wins at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro.
Nine of the 53 NASCAR Cup Series Richmond Raceway winners are active this weekend, led by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch with six victories (spring 2009, spring 2010, spring 2011, spring 2012, 2018 sweep). Busch’s JGR teammates, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., are the two most recent winners at Richmond with Hamlin taking the victory back in April, and Truex is the defending winner of this weekend’s race from last season.
Playoff picture starts to take shape
With his big win last weekend at Michigan International Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick has shaken up the playoff standings with just three races to go in the regular season. The victory makes Harvick the 15th different winner in 23 races this season - a NASCAR Cup Series record tying the 2003 and 2011 seasons for the series-most different winners in the first 23 races of a year.
With 15 drivers already earning their spot in the playoffs, that leaves Ryan Blaney in the 16th and final available transfer spot on points, up only 19 points on Truex Jr. in 17th – the first spot outside the postseason cutoff.
At this point in the season, Truex is the only driver within striking distance of Blaney in the points standings.
