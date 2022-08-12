For the second time this season, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Richmond Raceway for some Sunday afternoon side-by-side short track action in the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. (USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Only three races remain in the 2022 regular season (Richmond, Watkins Glen and Daytona) to decide the 16-driver playoff field, and for the first-time in the elimination-style format of playoffs (2014-2022), the series has produced 15 different winners leaving just one spot still open on points.

