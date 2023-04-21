With seven different winners in the first nine races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, this weekend’s GEICO 500 (Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) offers a plethora of opportunity for an eighth different winner to pull into Victory Lane and secure their spot in the playoffs.

Talladega Superspeedway has seen six different winners in the last six races, including this Sunday’s defending winner, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, who is still looking for his first win of 2023.

