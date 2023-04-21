With seven different winners in the first nine races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, this weekend’s GEICO 500 (Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) offers a plethora of opportunity for an eighth different winner to pull into Victory Lane and secure their spot in the playoffs.
Talladega Superspeedway has seen six different winners in the last six races, including this Sunday’s defending winner, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, who is still looking for his first win of 2023.
Construction began on what was then known as the Alabama International Motor Speedway on May 23, 1968.
The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway took place on Sept. 14, 1969, and the event was won by Richard Brickhouse, from Rocky Point, North Carolina, driving a Dodge for car owner Ray Nichels. The average speed of the first race at the 2.66-mile track was 153.778 mph.
The name of the facility changed to Talladega Superspeedway in 1989, and the surface underwent its fourth repaving on Sept. 19, 2006. In total, there have been 107 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway — one series event in 1969 and two races per year since 1970.
The 107 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway have also produced a total of 51 different race winners, and 26 of the 51 have won multiple times at the 2.66-mile track. This weekend, 11 of the 51 NASCAR Cup Series Talladega race winners are entered.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Talladega Superspeedway with 10 victories (1983, 1984, 1990 sweep, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1999 sweep, 2000).
RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Talladega Superspeedway with six victories (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021).
