Four NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races into the 2022 championship run and none of the Playoff drivers have won any of the postseason races this season, leaving all 12 still looking to clinch their spot in the Round of 8 with two races left in the Round of 12 – Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
This weekend the competitors will have to face one of the biggest hurdles in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, as Talladega Superspeedway opens the gates and unleashes its 2.66-miles of asphalt with 33 degrees of banking in the turns for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at 1 p.m. on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). As the pinnacle “Wild Card” event, expect the unexpected at Talladega as it is literally anyone’s to win.
The 2022 season marks the sixth consecutive year Talladega Superspeedway will host the fifth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2017-22) – race No. 31 of the season. Talladega is the third different track to host the fifth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, joining Charlotte Motor Speedway (2004-14) and Kansas Speedway (2015-16). The 2.66-mile track is the largest paved oval the series competes on with 33 degrees of banking in the turns.
A total of 14 different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway. Six of the 14 are active this weekend and three of the six are Playoff contenders this year – Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.
Brad Keselowski (2017, 2014), Clint Bowyer (2010-11), Jamie McMurray (2009, 2013) and Logano (2015-16) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Playoff wins at Talladega Superspeedway with two postseason victories each.
During the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Era (2004-present), the winner of the Talladega Superspeedway Playoff race has never gone on to win the title in the same season.
The Talladega Playoff race winner has twice finished runner-up in the championship standings at the end of the season — Jeff Gordon (2007) and Logano (2016).
Since Talladega Superspeedway opened it has been deemed one of the most daunting tracks on the schedule, and this weekend’s YellaWood 500 looks to be another fantastic opportunity for some close side-by-side competition the fans have come to love.
In total there have been 106 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway, one Cup event in 1969, and two races per year since 1970. Among the 106 Cup events, the track has hosted 18 Playoff races in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The 106 Cup races at Talladega have also produced 51 different winners. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt leads the series in wins at Talladega with 10 victories (1983, 1984, 1990 sweep, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1999 sweep and 2000).
Eleven of the 51 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Talladega Superspeedway are active this weekend, led by Keselowski with six wins (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021), followed by Logano with three victories (2015, 2016, 2018).
