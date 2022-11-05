All the hard work put in to get to this point culminates this weekend as the Championship 4 contenders vie for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Team Penske’s Joey Logano secured his spot in the Championship 4 Round early, winning the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but for the other three drivers it came down to last weekend’s elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.

