All the hard work put in to get to this point culminates this weekend as the Championship 4 contenders vie for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
Team Penske’s Joey Logano secured his spot in the Championship 4 Round early, winning the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but for the other three drivers it came down to last weekend’s elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, again this season, pulled off a walk-off win facing elimination heading into Martinsville.
Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2022 regular season champion Chase Elliott finished 11th last Sunday and earned his position in the Champ 4 on points. And Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain pulled off an unbelievable video game-type move that some have deemed as the “Martinsville Miracle,” as he went wide-open along the outside wall in Turns 3 and 4, passing enough cars to earn the fourth and final spot on points in this season’s Championship 4.
Now the stage is set for the Championship 4 drivers to contend for the title, and the prestigious Bill France Cup trophy, which will be awarded to the highest finishing driver of the four at Phoenix Raceway.
Two of the four drivers are former champions — Logano (2018) and Elliott (2020) — with Bell and Chastain looking for their first Cup titles this season.
Elliott could become the 17th different driver in series history to capture more than one series title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.