Off to a fast start, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen five different winners from five different organizations this season – JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Daytona), Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (Fontana), Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron (Las Vegas, Phoenix), Team Penske’s Joey Logano (Atlanta) and last weekend’s victor, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick (Austin).

The only repeat winner this season is Byron, who was able to grab both of his wins on the heels of late race cautions and overtime restarts at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

