Off to a fast start, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen five different winners from five different organizations this season – JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Daytona), Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (Fontana), Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron (Las Vegas, Phoenix), Team Penske’s Joey Logano (Atlanta) and last weekend’s victor, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick (Austin).
The only repeat winner this season is Byron, who was able to grab both of his wins on the heels of late race cautions and overtime restarts at Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Now, the series heads to historic 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway for the seventh race of the season, the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 for some good old short track racing.
In addition to a bevy of different winners this season, through six races the NASCAR Cup Series has produced an average of 11.33 lap leaders per race, which is the seventh-most in the Modern Era (1972-2023).
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has also produced an average margin of victory of 1.111-seconds through six races, with three events finishing with a margin of victory under a second.
The short on racing at Richmond Raceway
This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series prepares for the close, beating and banging racing the fans love at short tracks like Richmond. Originally known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds, Richmond Raceway held its first race in 1946 as a half-mile dirt track.
The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway took place April 19, 1953 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty in a Petty Enterprises Dodge, with an average speed of 45.535 mph.
