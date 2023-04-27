Kyle Busch is a Las Vegas native after all, so he was “all in” to stay on track instead of pitting for fuel during a pair of overtimes restarts in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 23. And, he ended up the big winner.

Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet had just enough gas to make it back to the checkered flag as a half dozen other lead pack cars around him were collected in a multi-car accident while maneuvering forward to challenge for the lead on the final overtime lap.

