The 16 NASCAR Cup Series championship hopefuls head to Kansas Speedway for the first trip to a 1.5-mile intermediate speedway since May. They’ll be battling to improve their positions in the standings in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook (2 p.m. on USA).
Believing he had an engine issue at Darlington last week, Kyle Larson pitted for repairs on Lap 79 of 367. He lost three laps and dropped to 35th as his crew worked under the hood before sending him back onto the track.
Larson regained the lead lap as the beneficiary under a Lap 231 caution, after recovering two of the lost circuits with wave-arounds. He finished 12th and, instead of dropping below the Playoffs’ round of 12 cutline, he enters the Kansas race seventh in the standings.
Logano grabbed the lead in the standings with a fourth place run at Darlington. After starting from the pole, the 2018 series champion fell out of the top 10 after a slow pit stop on Lap 75 and spent the rest of the race working his way back into the top five.
