Under the lights at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” the greatest stock car drivers on the planet will battle it out in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
With this weekend’s event serving as the elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16, a lot is on the line. Only one playoff driver has locked themselves into the Round of 12 on points in the first two races of the Round of 16 – Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell – leaving 11 spots still up for grabs this weekend at the 0.533-mile track.
The 2022 season marks the third time Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Bristol Motor Speedway is the fifth different track in NASCAR Cup Series history to host the third race of the Playoffs, joining Talladega Superspeedway (2004-05), Kansas Speedway (2006–10), Dover Motor Speedway (2011-17) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (2018-19).
A total of 14 different drivers have won the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2004-21), led by Jimmie Johnson (2008, 2013), Greg Biffle (2007, 2010), Tony Stewart (2006, 2009) and Kevin Harvick (2015, 2020) with two wins each.
In total, non-playoff drivers have won the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs three times – twice at Kansas (Stewart was 11th in points in 2006 and Biffle was 14th in points in 2007) and once at Talladega (Dale Jarrett was 14th in points in 2005). No non-playoff driver has won the third NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course or at Dover Motor Speedway.
