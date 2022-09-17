Under the lights at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” the greatest stock car drivers on the planet will battle it out in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With this weekend’s event serving as the elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16, a lot is on the line. Only one playoff driver has locked themselves into the Round of 12 on points in the first two races of the Round of 16 – Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell – leaving 11 spots still up for grabs this weekend at the 0.533-mile track.

