For the second year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will be celebrating Independence Day weekend in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin competing on the world-famous Road America on Sunday, July 3 at 2 p.m. on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
This weekend’s Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made In America race marks just the third time in series history that Road America has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event (1956, 2021, 2022).
In the early 1950s, sports car races were being run on the streets in and around Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, but the state legislature banned racing on the public roads soon after. A man named Clif Tufte organized a group of local citizens and leaders of the Chicago region of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA). This group developed plans and sold stock to build a permanent racecourse.
The overall vision of Road America grew out of the dreams of Tufte, a highway engineer, who chose 525 acres of Wisconsin farmland outside the village of Elkhart Lake for the track. Ground broke for Road America in April of 1955 and the track’s first SCCA national race weekend was held later that same year (Sept. 10).
At 4.048-miles in length, with 14 turns, the track is virtually the same today as it was when it was first laid out. The natural topography of the glacial Kettle Moraine area was utilized for the track, sweeping around rolling hills and plunging through ravines making it one of the most challenging tracks in the world.
The first, and up until last season, the only, NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America was on Aug. 12, 1956. An estimated crowd of 10,000 braved terrible weather to watch the event. And in an unusual ruling, NASCAR limited the cars to 10 gallons of fuel at start the race.
The 1956 race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tim Flock driving a Mercury for car owner Bill Stroppe. Flock led 17 laps of the 63-lap event, making just two pit stops en route to his win, his fourth victory of the 1956 season. Flock won with an average speed of 73.858 mph and did it in 3 hours, 29 minutes and 50 seconds. He won the race by a 17-second margin of victory over second place. Bill Stroppe’s cars actually finished 1-2 in the race, with Flock winning and his teammate Billy Myers finishing second.
Then last season, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to Road America after nearly 65 years, and the race was won by Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Chase Elliott with a margin of victory of 5.705-seconds over second place Christopher Bell.
Road America will be the third of six road courses on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule – Circuit of The Americas, Sonoma Raceway, Road America, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Watkins Glen International and Charlotte ROVAL. Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain (Circuit of The Americas) and Daniel Suárez (Sonoma) have already won the first two road course races of the year.
Spotlight shifts to Elliott following Nashville win
Hendrick Motorsport’s driver Elliott became the fifth driver of the 2022 season with two victories following his win last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series points standings leader Elliott holds a 30-point edge on Ross Chastain in second in the driver standings, as the spotlight shifts its focus on the series’ most popular driver and his quest for his second title.
Elliott’s win in Nashville gave him a much-needed cushion between himself and Chastain as they battle it out for the regular season championship and the coveted 15 playoff points that come with it. Unlike in seasons past when one driver would accumulate a lot of playoff points heading into the postseason, this year the five drivers with multiple wins are primarily grasping onto the lion’s share of the playoff points – Elliott (13 playoff points), Chastain (13), William Byron (13), Joey Logano (12) and Denny Hamlin (12) – making winning this season’s regular season title that much more important.
Playoff bubble
With Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kevin Harvick (16th) and Aric Almirola (17th) teetering the postseason cutoff line in the NASCAR Cup Series driver playoff outlook standings, these last nine races left in the regular season are going to be tense. A mere nine points separates the SHR teammates as the series heads to Road America.
Heading into Nashville last weekend, Almirola was in 16th with a seven-point cushion between himself and Harvick, but Harvick’s top-10 finish was enough to leap frog Almirola in the standings, putting himself back into postseason contention.
Of the drivers without wins this season heading into Road America, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney currently has the largest points cushion on the playoff cutoff with plus 112 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.