When it comes to a wildcard event on the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season schedule, look no further than this weekend’s Ambetter 301 on Sunday at 2 p.m. on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Not only is the unique short track a one of a kind on the schedule, but it has also produced a large number of longshot winners starting outside the top 20.
A NASCAR Cup Series driver has started outside the top 20 and went on to win the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway 10 different times. New Hampshire is tied with Charlotte Motor Speedway for the third-most winners starting outside the top 20 in the NASCAR Cup Series with 10 each, behind only Daytona International Speedway with 12 and Richmond Raceway also with 12.
Last season’s winner, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola, started from the 22nd position. With 13 different winners this season, New Hampshire Motor Speedway could very well stir up some magic and produce a 14th.
Eight winners from last season are still looking for their first victory this year – Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger.
Of the eight, Keselowski, a two-time winner at New Hampshire (2014, 2020), and Almirola are the only former Magic Mile winners. But keep in mind, Bell has won the last three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire (2018, 2019, 2021) and Truex Jr. (2005) and Keselowski (2012, 2014) have also visited Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series at the 1.058-mile track.
Standings leader Chase Elliott looks poised for a second career title
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver and 2020 series champion Chase Elliott just grabbed his series leading third win of the 2022 season at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and in the process has widened his NASCAR Cup Series driver standings lead to a stout 47 points over second place Ryan Blaney with just seven races to go in the regular season.
Elliott looks poised this season to grab his second series championship and join Kyle Busch as only the second active driver with multiple titles.
This season Elliott has collected three wins (Dover, Nashville, Atlanta), five stage wins, six top fives and 13 top 10s. Plus, he leads the series in playoff points with 20 this season.
Looking to New Hampshire this weekend, Elliott has made eight series starts at the 1.058-mile track, posting one top five and two top 10s. He finished 18th in this race last season.
Almirola, in his final season, returns to New Hampshire to go back-to-back
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Almirola announced this year would be his last in fulltime competition in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“I truly enjoy driving race cars and I’m excited to race my heart out in 2022 for Smithfield and Stewart-Haas Racing,” Almirola said in a statement released by Stewart-Haas Racing.
“But to be the best in this business, you’ve got to be selfish, and for the last 37 years my life has always revolved around me and what I needed to do. I want to be present. I want to be the best husband and father, and that to me means more than being a racecar driver. So, it’s one more year where I’m all in on racing, where we’ll do whatever it takes to compete at the highest level. But when the season is over, I’ll be ready to wave goodbye.”
Now, the veteran from Tampa, Florida returns to the site of his last win, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, needing a win, like last season, to get into the playoffs. Following Atlanta, Almirola resides in 18th in the postseason outlook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.