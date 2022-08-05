Sparks are flying as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season is winding down and with just four races to go, the competitors head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. (USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Victory Lane has had a rotating door this season with 14 different Cup winners having already secured their spot in the playoffs heading into Michigan, including last weekend’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course winner, Tyler Reddick, who wrestled away his second victory of the season in impressive fashion.
Challenging the competitors this week will be the massive Michigan International Speedway, which sits on more than 1,400 acres in the “Irish Hills” of southeastern Michigan. Ground-breaking for the facility took place on Sept. 28, 1967, and the two-mile asphalt paved track with 18 degrees of banking in the turns was created – the only track with those dimensions on the schedule.
The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was held on June 15, 1969, and the event was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough in the Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Mercury at an average speed of 139.254 mph.
The NASCAR Cup Series events at Michigan International Speedway have been run at multiple different lengths.
The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan was 500 miles in length; the second was scheduled for 600 – one of only three tracks all-time with a Cup Series event scheduled for 600 miles or more, joining Charlotte Motor Speedway and Trenton (New Jersey) Speedway.
Michigan was remeasured to 2.04 miles for the last race in 1970 and both races in 1971 – with the race distance being 402 miles. All other races have been scheduled for 400 miles, except for the two 2020 races during the pandemic that were 312 miles each and run on consecutive days.
Michigan International Speedway has hosted a total of 104 NASCAR Cup Series races producing 50 different pole winners and 39 different race winners
NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson leads the series in wins at Michigan with nine victories (1969, 1972 sweep, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976 sweep, 1978).
Kevin Harvick leads all active series drivers in wins at Michigan with five victories. Seven of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Michigan are active this weekend.
Race to the playoffs: Winning might be the only option soon
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has produced 14 different winners, tied with the 2017 season for the most different winners through 22 races during the elimination-style playoff era (2014-2022), leaving just two spots still up for grabs on points as the series heads to Michigan International Speedway for race No. 23 of the season.
Just four races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and tensions are running high in the garage for the competitors that haven’t secured their spot in the postseason.
Currently, the final two remaining transfer playoff spots on points are occupied by Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney (15th, +121 points above the cutline) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. (16th, +96 points above cutline).
Heading into Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, several former winners at the track will be looking to return to Victory Lane this weekend, especially those that are winless this season. Of that group, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Harvick bolsters the most success at the two-mile track with wins in all three of NASCAR’s national series.
Harvick and Kyle Busch are the only two active drivers with wins in all three NASCAR national series at Michigan.
Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney is the only other former active Cup Series Michigan winner still looking for his first win of the season.
RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski (two wins) and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon (one win) each have NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Michigan International Speedway, and both need a win this season to get into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
In last season’s Cup race, Keselowski finished ninth and Dillon was caught in an incident relegating him to a 36th.
23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola each have NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins at Michigan and are looking for their first wins of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Last year, Almirola finished 17th and Wallace 19th in the Cup race.
Austin Hill to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Richard Childress Racing has had an action-packed few weeks winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course over the weekend with Tyler Reddick, and then announcing this week that rising star Austin Hill will be making his NASCAR Cup Series career debut for the organization this Sunday. Hill will become the 42nd different driver to make a start in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing.
Prior to this weekend, Hill has been spending his 2022 season competing for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series piloting the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
In 20 Xfinity Series starts this season, Hill has accumulated two wins (Daytona, Atlanta), eight top fives and 13 top 10s. He also leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.
Hill will pull double duty this weekend competing in both series races at Michigan.
“As a kid growing up in this sport, getting the chance to run a NASCAR Cup Series car is the ultimate dream, especially with a team like Richard Childress Racing that has so much history and success,” said Hill.
“I’m so thankful that Richard Childress and everyone at RCR have so much faith in me. It will be a learning weekend, for sure, but I’ve had success at Michigan International Speedway in the past and can’t wait to take on the track’s wide, sweeping corners in a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet.”
Hill won at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2019.
