Sparks are flying as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season is winding down and with just four races to go, the competitors head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. (USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Victory Lane has had a rotating door this season with 14 different Cup winners having already secured their spot in the playoffs heading into Michigan, including last weekend’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course winner, Tyler Reddick, who wrestled away his second victory of the season in impressive fashion.

