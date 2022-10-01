TULSA, Okla. – Major League Fishing announced Sept. 23 the schedule for the 2023 MLF Bass Pro Tour. The fifth season of professional bass fishing’s most prestigious circuit will showcase 80 of the top bass anglers in the world competing in seven regular-season tournaments around the country for millions of dollars, valuable points in the Bally Bet Angler of the Year race, and to qualify for REDCREST 2024, the Bass Pro Tour championship, and the annual General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event.
The 2023 Bass Pro Tour kicks off with Stage One on the Kissimmee Chain, in Kissimmee, Florida, Feb. 13-18.
Already announced earlier this year, REDCREST IV will take place March 8-12 on Lake Norman in Charlotte, North Carolina. The five-day championship will feature the top 40 anglers from the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season competing for the REDCREST Championship trophy and the sport’s top prize of $300,000.
In March, the Bass Pro Tour regular season continues in Jefferson County, Tennessee, for Stage Two at Cherokee and Douglas Lakes, March 18-23.
Stage Three will take place April 2-7, on the “Jewel of South Carolina,” Lake Murray in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Bass Pro Tour returns to Caney Creek Reservoir and the Bussey Brake Wildlife Management area in Monroe, Louisiana, April 24-29, for the fourth annual General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event.
From Louisiana, the Bass Pro Tour travels on to Alabama’s Lake Guntersville for Stage Four May 16-21. Alabama’s largest lake – 75 miles long and covering more than 69,100 acres – is no stranger to major bass tournaments as the venue hosts hundreds of tournaments each year and has for decades been considered one of the best largemouth lakes in the United States. An emergence of eelgrass in recent years has replaced a lot of the milfoil and hydrilla the fishery was once known for, but with bass so spread out, viewers can expect to see numerous different tactics in play.
For Stage Five, the Bass Pro Tour will return to Union Springs, New York, and Cayuga Lake, June 6-11. The Bass Pro Tour wraps up the 2023 season on big waters – first with Stage Six at Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township, Michigan, June 24-29.
The 2023 Bass Pro Tour season finale will take place Aug. 1-6, with Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay in Bay City, Michigan.
Each stage of the 2023 Bass Pro Tour will feature six days of competition using the catch, weigh, immediate-release format, broadcast live on MLF NOW! and streamed to the Major League Fishing app, MyOutdoorTV (MOTV), and at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
The 2023 MLF Bass Pro Tour will air on Discovery Channel beginning in July 2023. The full 80-angler roster will be announced later this fall.
