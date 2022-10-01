TULSA, Okla. – Major League Fishing announced Sept. 23 the schedule for the 2023 MLF Bass Pro Tour. The fifth season of professional bass fishing’s most prestigious circuit will showcase 80 of the top bass anglers in the world competing in seven regular-season tournaments around the country for millions of dollars, valuable points in the Bally Bet Angler of the Year race, and to qualify for REDCREST 2024, the Bass Pro Tour championship, and the annual General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event.

The 2023 Bass Pro Tour kicks off with Stage One on the Kissimmee Chain, in Kissimmee, Florida, Feb. 13-18.

