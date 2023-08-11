ATLANTA — Bally Sports South announces the addition of MLB Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz to its broadcast booth for two upcoming Atlanta Braves series.
Smoltz will join play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin and lead analyst Jeff Francoeur for next week’s New York Yankees vs. Braves series at Truist Park.
Coverage will start at 5:30 p.m. for all three games, Aug. 14-16, on Bally Sports South, the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.
The second series for Smoltz on Bally Sports South will be in September. He will sit beside Gaudin for the Braves at Philadelphia Phillies four-game series, Sept. 11-13.
The series starts with a split doubleheader on Sept. 11 with coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the two games. Coverage of the final two games will start at 5 p.m.
Smoltz has already made one appearance on the network this season.
On June 8, he contributed to a special telecast that also featured Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine and Francoeur calling the New York Mets vs. Braves game.
The telecast recorded over 120,000 impressions in the Atlanta designated media market for a then season-high 4.51 households rating, was the most-watched game of the season on the Bally Sports app and delivered over 10 million social media impressions.
During his playing career, Smoltz played 20 of his 21 Major League seasons with the Braves.
He was an eight-time All-Star and a member of the 1995 World Series Championship team in Atlanta. A year later, he won the National League Cy Young Award.
Smoltz is the only pitcher in MLB history with over 200 wins and 150 saves.
The Braves entered this weekend’s series at the Mets with a 72-41 record and a 9.5 game lead over Philadelphia in the National League East standings. The Marlins sit in third place.
Atlanta is 20.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Mets, who are 52-62 this year.
The Braves own the best MLB record in 2023 and became the first team with 70 wins this season.
