Oyster harvest

Oyster catchers are busy harvesting the bivalves from Alabama’s coastal waters. Catchers are limited to six sacks of oysters per day. Each sack weighs about 85 pounds.

Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on Oct. 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters.

Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Director of the Marine Resources Division (MRD), said both the number of catchers and sacks of oysters harvested per day are up from last season.

