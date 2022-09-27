Working at the beach

With the Beach Pavilion in the background, new Alabama State Parks Southwest District Superintendent Matt Young says one of the main draws of the Gulf State Park Campground is the proximity to the beach. The Lake Shelby area recently updated its facilities with a new bathhouse and visitors center. Young watches as the first pilings for the new cabins on Lake Shelby are driven.

 David Rainer

Matt Young may not have been dreaming about his current situation when he started his first parks job as a lifeguard in his native southern California. However, Young insists his role as Southwest District Superintendent with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division is his dream job.

His new position encompasses overseeing Gulf State Park (GSP) in Gulf Shores and Meaher State Park on the Battleship Parkway in Spanish Fort.

