ATLANTA — Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast are scheduled to televise 149 Atlanta Braves games during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. All games not airing exclusively on a national platform will air on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast, BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.
The network’s season-long coverage will begin with a one-hour edition of Braves LIVE at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, as the Braves take on the Washington Nationals for MLB Opening Day on Bally Sports Southeast.
The Braves’ home opener against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 6 will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast. Coverage will begin at 5 p.m. with an expanded one-hour edition of the Braves LIVE pregame show.
With a new balanced schedule, viewers will be able to see the Braves play on Bally Sports against each of the 29 other MLB teams for the first time in 2023.
The networks’ coverage of the Braves received seven Southeast Emmy Awards last summer and was nationally recognized for the nation’s top seasonal coverage by the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards in 2019 and 2020.
There is a new option for fans to watch Atlanta Braves games in 2023 with the two networks now available on FuboTV in addition to AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Spectrum and Xfinity.
How to watch: Atlanta Braves Games on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast
Where: Available throughout Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and central and western North Carolina
Available providers: AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, Spectrum and Xfinity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.