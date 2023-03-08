ATLANTA — Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast are scheduled to televise 149 Atlanta Braves games during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. All games not airing exclusively on a national platform will air on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast, BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

The network’s season-long coverage will begin with a one-hour edition of Braves LIVE at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, as the Braves take on the Washington Nationals for MLB Opening Day on Bally Sports Southeast.

