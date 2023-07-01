GUNTERSVILLE — The Mountain Lakes Triathlon hosted by Marshall County Tourism and Sports is scheduled for Saturday, July 8.
This is the 36th anniversary of the race, which continues to bring triathlon and racing fans to a beautiful location. The course goes along Sunset Drive and circles around Browns Creek.
Team Magic is the organization which continues to bring this event to the area. They travel around the southern United States region, holding races and other sporting events from downtown Nashville to the Gulf of Mexico.
Team Magic tries to tailor their events to the uniqueness of the venue as well as staying accessible. For example, triathlon swimmers in Nashville’s recent race jumped off the General Jackson Showboat to begin their leg.
Ever passionate about racing, their group also hopes to include racers who cannot physically make it to Guntersville, as people can run along with fellow competitors virtually. Para-triathletes are welcome to join the races.
Team Magic wants to support aspiring young racers who are the next generation of the Mountain Lake Triathlons. Children ages 7-10 can participate in a 100-yard swim followed by a 1K run on the walking trail. Youth ages 11-15 will compete in a 200-yard swim followed by a 2K run. The cost is $15 per child.
Support visiting and local participants either from start to finish, or just stop by to cheer. Parking is available at Finlay Plaza Shopping Center (at the corner of Sunset Drive and Henry Street). The Olympic swimming begins at 7 a.m. and the sprint swimming begins at 7:15 a.m.
The event schedule and transition orders can be found online. Registration for the Olympic race starts at $159 and $129 for the sprint race and increases for each team member you add.
For more pricing and information, find Mountain Lakes Triathlon on www.trisignup.com or visit Team Magic’s website at www.team-magic.com.
