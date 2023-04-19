The board of trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its second quarterly meeting of 2023 on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
At this meeting, updates on Forever Wild program activities and tract assessments will be presented. This meeting will also provide an opportunity for any individual who would like to make comments concerning the program to address the board.
