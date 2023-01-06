AUBURN — Deer hunting is a popular recreational pastime for many Alabamians. In fact, the 2021-22 hunting season saw more than 228,000 hunters spend a combined 4.9 million days in pursuit of white-tailed deer.

Last season was also the safest on record, with minimal recorded incidents. In support of Alabama’s hunting safety education efforts, two Alabama Cooperative Extension System forestry and wildlife experts share a refresher on hunting safety.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.