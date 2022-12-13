The Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation recently allocated more than $143,000 in Hunting Heritage Super Funds and Tag Funds for wild turkey projects in Alabama. Of that total, $35,392 was donated to the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to fund projects including wildlife habitat management and the publication of the annual wild turkey report, Full Fans & Sharp Spurs.

“We are proud to partner with ADCNR on the conservation of wild turkey in Alabama,” said Craig Harris, Alabama NWTF Chapter president. “Working together we can ensure this important natural resource is available to future generations of Alabamians.”

