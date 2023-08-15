The America’s Boating Club welcomes the public to a free, two-hour seminar Aug. 26 from 8-10 a.m. in Guntersville at Lake Guntersville Yacht Club.
The Tennessee River with 652 navigable miles is one of the best waterways in the nation.
TVA maintains the waterway, which the public shares with commercial vessels. Understanding the rules can make boating more enjoyable and safer.
Topics include special navigation rules for rivers, going through a lock, communicating with lock masters and barges, river currents, flood conditions and AIS for inland waters.
“If we have a group that has never gone through a lock that is interested, we will organize a trip to the Guntersville Dam and demonstrate best practices to transit a lock,” Chuck Wills said. He is a member of the boating club.
For information or to register for the class, contact Wills at willscharles@gmail.com or 256-506-7773.
