Saturday, June 17, Rockies, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Sunday, June 18, Rockies, 12:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Monday, June 19, off day
Tuesday, June 20, at Phillies, 5:30 p.m., Bally Sports South, TBS
Wednesday, June 21, at Phillies, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
Thursday, June 22, at Phillies, 12:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
Friday, June 23, at Reds, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Saturday, June 24, at Reds, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Braves note: AJ Smith-Shawver is two years removed from high school and a little more than two months removed from the High-A level. But he showed great poise as he guided the Braves toward an 8-3 win over the Rockies on Thursday night and became the youngest Atlanta pitcher to earn a victory since Steve Avery on Aug. 24, 1990.
Smith-Shawver (20 years, 207 days) saw his fastball touch 96.8 mph and average 94.5 mph during his 99-pitch effort. He threw five and two/thirds innings.
