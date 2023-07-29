Boaz’s Shane Myers and his crew won fifth place in the tiger shark category of the 2023 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, which took place July 21-23 in Dauphin Island. It was the 90th annual rodeo.
Myers’ boat is a 21-foot Capehorn named “4-Play.” Captain Myers’ crew features his brother, Dwayne, of Boaz; Daniel Patterson, of Arab; and Bryant Thornton, of Saraland.
The “4-Play’s” shark weighed 557 pounds and was 10 feet, 4 inches long. The crew won $600.
“This year and last year was a money payout,” Shane Myers said. “Several years there wasn’t even a shark category in the rodeo … they took it out. Those years we actually didn’t fish the rodeo.
“We basically spent all day Thursday catching bait to get everything we needed for the sharks we’d be fishing. Friday morning at 5 a.m. is when they fire the cannon to start the rodeo.
“At 5 a.m. Friday morning we started dropping baits. We moved a couple times and repositioned. In the spot where we caught her, we had been anchored down there a good six to seven hours.
“We were sound asleep when she took the reel. The first bite was at 12:05 a.m. Saturday.”
Patterson was the first crew member at reel.
“Daniel had her hooked and got a few good minutes of fighting, and then she cut it off,” Myers said.
“She came back around and got the other two leaders. Once we got it untangled she took off, and we were able to set the hook.
“It took us an hour and a half to get her tail roped on that side of the boat.”
Thornton was the crew member at reel when the shark returned and was eventually caught.
“I want to say a thank you to Phillip Crow for his help to Team 4-Play,” Myers said.
Myers and his crew honored the memory of his friend Don Stevens while competing in the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Stevens, who died in December 2020, and the crew of his boat “BojackR” won the shark category four times.
“Chip Lindy bought a new boat and named it ‘BojackR 2’ in honor of Don,” Myers said.
Lindy, Mike McCaw and Albertville’s Jeremy Robinson were Stevens’ crewmates for a 2017 victory in the shark division.
This year, the “BojackR 2” finished sixth in the tiger shark category with a 538-pounder. The crew featured Lindy, McCaw, Robinson and Michael Moss.
Brett Rutledge’s team won the tiger shark category with a 1,019-pound catch.
The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is a project of the Mobile Jaycees. The largest fishing tournament in the world, it was founded in 1929 and now attracts over 3,000 anglers and 75,000 spectators.
Myers and the “4-Play” crew are friends with the “BojackR 2” crew and have fished with them for years.
“All anglers are the best of friends that share special times together whatever boat we may be on,” Myers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.