BIRMINGHAM — When a world champion of fishing is crowned at the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, the angler will hoist a familiar trophy emblazoned with a legendary name. BASS officials announced today that the famed Bassmaster Classic trophy will be named in honor of the organization’s founder Ray Scott.

Scott, who passed away in May at the age of 88, founded the first national professional bass fishing circuit, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, in 1967 and the following year founded BASS, which grew to become the world’s largest fishing organization.

