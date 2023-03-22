ATLANTA — Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast announce its broadcast team for the 2023 Atlanta Braves MLB season with 11 broadcasters to provide in-game coverage as well as on the Braves LIVE pregame and postgame shows for the network’s 149-game schedule.
The networks have a new play-by-play announcer in 2023 as Brandon Gaudin will step into his “dream job” as the television voice of the Braves.
Jeff Francoeur, a 12-year MLB veteran, will be in his sixth season as lead analyst for Bally Sports. MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine will return to the booth for his 13th season as a Braves analyst after stepping away for the 2022 MLB season. Glavine played 22 seasons in the MLB, including 17 with the Braves.
Peter Moylan will be back in the booth for a second straight season and the 12-year MLB veteran will also continue to appear on Braves LIVE for a fifth consecutive season. Fellow Braves LIVE analyst Nick Green, who played eight MLB seasons, will be in the booth for select games but will mostly appear on the pre- and postgame shows as well as in game as a reporter. This will be the ninth season with the networks for Green.
Kelly Crull will be in her fourth season as the primary reporter for Braves telecasts. Lauren Jbara will be in her first season as a reporter for Braves telecasts, joining Crull and Green. Jbara filled in as a host of Braves LIVE for select games in 2022.
The primary host of Braves LIVE will be Treavor Scales for a second consecutive season. Crull, Jbara and Ashley ShahAhmadi will also host the pregame and postgame shows some in 2023. All three have filled in as host previous seasons.
Braves LIVE will feature four analysts in 2023, including Green and Moylan. New to the broadcast team is former Braves pitcher Kris Medlen, who played five of his eight MLB seasons in Atlanta from 2009-13. Gordon Beckham will join Braves LIVE for a third straight season. He was on the Braves roster in 2016, part of his nine-year MLB career.
The first regular season Braves game on Bally Sports will be Opening Day, Thursday, March 30, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. on Bally Sports Southeast prior to the Braves game against the Washington Nationals.
