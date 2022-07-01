Eight members from the 2020 U.S. Olympic softball roster who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics will be on Team USA at The World Games 2022.
As Team USA chases the gold medal on its home turf, the roster includes Alabama native Haylie McClenney, a star outfielder among the eight 2020 Olympians.
The softball stars headline the list of Olympians, including athletes who have won Olympic medals and are slated to compete at The World Games 2022. They include:
» Six athletes in archery, including Gaby Bayardo, of the Netherlands, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, and Mariana Zuñiga, of Chile, who was a silver medalist in the compound bow at the Paralympic Games.
» Of the 38 registered karate athletes, 17 are Olympic medalists
» 4 Olympians who competed in Tokyo are part of the sport climbing competition
» 8 rhythmic gymnastics athletes have competed in the Olympics
» Bart Rene Swings, of Belgium, who has participated in three Winter Olympics, including winning a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, will compete in speed skating events at Powell Steam Plant.
» The softball competition also features the other medal-winning teams from Tokyo – Japan (gold) and Canada (bronze).
In total, more than 3,600 athletes from 107 countries are scheduled to be in Birmingham from July 7-17 for The World Games 2022.
“The World Games 2022 showcases the talents of world-class athletes in 34 different sport disciplines, and the presence of so many Olympians underscores the amazing talent that will be on display here in the Magic City,” The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers said.
Tickets remain for the opening ceremony, featuring Sara Evans, Nelly and Alabama, and the closing ceremony, featuring Jamey Johnson, American Idols Taylor Hicks, Bo Bice and Reuben Studdard, Alabama and Lionel Richie.
