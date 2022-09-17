Kayak Bass Fishing announced Wednesday that it would soon locate its headquarters to Huntsville.

In the announcement, company officials said its new headquarters would be housed in the East Harbor of Ditto Landing — about 30 miles northwest of Guntersville. Once the headquarters are complete, the site will play host for seminars, be home to a production studio and also a hub for various activities.

