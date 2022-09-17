Kayak Bass Fishing announced Wednesday that it would soon locate its headquarters to Huntsville.
In the announcement, company officials said its new headquarters would be housed in the East Harbor of Ditto Landing — about 30 miles northwest of Guntersville. Once the headquarters are complete, the site will play host for seminars, be home to a production studio and also a hub for various activities.
In addition to its headquarters moving to Huntsville, KBF plans to bring its national championship event to Huntsville at least three times over the next decade, in 2023, 2025 and 2031. It will also feature tour events throughout the season.
Kayak fishing is among the fastest growing sports in America due, in part, to its accessibility and low overhead for bass anglers, said Kristine Fischer, who is a professional kayak angler that wrote a related article for Outdoor Life in April.
KBF was founded in 2009 and has brought thousands of anglers into the sport, hosting competitors from all across America, Canada and Mexico.
KBF organized the first ever kayak bass fishing national championship (Kentucky Lake, 2016) and co-hosted the first ever kayak fishing tournament with a national boat series (KBF-FLW CUP, 2019).
Veteran owned and committed to education and growth of kayak fishing, KBF’s history is considered the richest and oldest in the sport.
KBF is one of three national level trails of professional kayak fishing. The kayak fishing tournament schedule includes stops at many of the same lakes as the bass pro tours, including Lake Fork (Texas), Lake Kissimmee (Florida), Lake Chickamauga (Tennessee) and Lake Guntersville among others.
