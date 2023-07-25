Three Alabama lakes have been included in the Bassmaster list of the 25 best bass lakes in the Southeast for 2023.
Two of those lakes made the top 10, with Lake Guntersville in the five spot and Lake Eufaula in at number nine. Pickwick Lake in northwest Alabama closed out Alabama’s rankings on the list at 15.
“This recognition from Bassmaster puts a spotlight on Alabama’s exceptional bass fishing,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).
“Over the past few years we have improved boating and fishing access throughout the state to better accommodate both tournaments and anyone who has an interest in Alabama’s abundant fishing opportunities. We encourage you to visit the lakes highlighted on the Bassmaster list and explore the many other waterways that make Alabama an angler’s paradise.”
Located on the Tennessee River in northeast Alabama between Guntersville and Bridgeport, Lake Guntersville is Alabama’s largest lake at 69,100 acres. It stretches 75 miles from Nickajack Dam to Guntersville Dam and several public boat ramps dot the lake’s perimeter, including Town Creek Fishing Center near Lake Guntersville State Park.
Additional outdoor recreation opportunities such as camping, hiking, hunting and eagle watching are popular in the area.
Lake Guntersville is well-known as a bass fishing hotspot and is a regular stop on tournament schedules.
Lake Eufaula is a 45,180-acre Chattahoochee River impoundment in southeast Alabama. The northern section of the lake is located within the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge approximately 10 miles north of the city of Eufaula. Anglers from across the country regularly travel to the “Big Bass Capital of the World” in hopes of landing an impressive largemouth.
Lakepoint State Park’s marina serves as a gateway to the lake and hosts fishing tournaments throughout the year.
Pickwick Lake spans 50 miles on the Tennessee River from Pickwick Landing Dam in Tennessee to Wilson Dam in Florence. This 41,515-acre reservoir consistently ranks as one of Alabama’s top bass fishing lakes.
Largemouth and smallmouth bass are the most sought-after species by anglers at the lake; however, Pickwick can produce good-size spotted bass as well. Smallmouth bass caught from the lake have also been certified as records by the International Game Fish Association.
Each of the lakes listed above are stops on the Alabama Bass Trail, which features 13 of Alabama’s premiere bass fishing lakes located throughout the state. Learn more about the Alabama Bass Trail at www.alabamabasstrail.org.
In addition to Alabama’s placements on the Bassmaster list, anglers are encouraged to explore other excellent bass fishing opportunities outside of the state’s reservoir system, including the second largest river delta in the U.S. – the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.
Largemouth bass fishing in the delta is good year-round, and many anglers are successful even during the coldest winter months.
Delta bass anglers are usually successful whether they fish the grass beds of the lower delta or rivers and streams of the heavily timbered upper delta. Anglers have good luck using crankbaits, plastic worms or live shrimp.
For more information about these and other fishing opportunities in Alabama, maps of freshwater and coastal boating access locations and license requirements, visit the fishing section of www.outdooralabama.com. To purchase your Alabama recreational fishing license online, visit www.myoutdooralabama.com.
To view the Bassmaster list of the 25 best bass lakes in the Southeast, visit www.bassmaster.com/best-bass-lakes/slideshow/best-bass-lakes-2023-southeastern/.
