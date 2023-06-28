BIRMINGHAM — Things really are bigger in Texas and that includes the bass coming out of O.H. Ivie Lake, which claims the coveted spot atop the 2023 Bassmaster Magazine 100 Best Bass Lakes standings for the first time in history.

This reservoir has stolen the spotlight over the last three years, producing an eye-popping 15 Legacy Class ShareLunker bass — a designation for fish weighing more than 13 pounds — between January and March.

Bassmaster Magazine’s Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023

1. O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas

2. St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York

3. Clear Lake, California

4. Lake Murray, South Carolina

5. Toledo Bend Reservoir, Louisiana/Texas

6. Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida

7. Lake St. Clair, Michigan

8. Orange Lake, Florida

9. Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York

10. Lake Okeechobee, Florida

Best Bass Lakes – Central Division

O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir, Louisiana/Texas

Lake Fork, Texas

Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas

Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana

Best Bass Lakes – Western Division

Clear Lake, California

Lake Berryessa, California

Diamond Valley Lake, California

Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California

Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Best Bass Lakes – Northeastern Division

St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York

Lake St. Clair, Michigan

Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York

Burt/Mullett lakes, Michigan

Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont

Best Bass Lakes – Southeastern Division

Lake Murray, South Carolina

Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida

Orange Lake, Florida

Lake Okeechobee, Florida

Lake Guntersville, Alabama

