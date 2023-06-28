BIRMINGHAM — Things really are bigger in Texas and that includes the bass coming out of O.H. Ivie Lake, which claims the coveted spot atop the 2023 Bassmaster Magazine 100 Best Bass Lakes standings for the first time in history.
This reservoir has stolen the spotlight over the last three years, producing an eye-popping 15 Legacy Class ShareLunker bass — a designation for fish weighing more than 13 pounds — between January and March.
Bassmaster Magazine’s Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023
1. O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas
2. St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York
3. Clear Lake, California
4. Lake Murray, South Carolina
5. Toledo Bend Reservoir, Louisiana/Texas
6. Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida
7. Lake St. Clair, Michigan
8. Orange Lake, Florida
9. Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York
10. Lake Okeechobee, Florida
Best Bass Lakes – Central Division
O.H. Ivie Lake, Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir, Louisiana/Texas
Lake Fork, Texas
Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas
Caney Creek Reservoir, Louisiana
Best Bass Lakes – Western Division
Clear Lake, California
Lake Berryessa, California
Diamond Valley Lake, California
Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California
Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Best Bass Lakes – Northeastern Division
St. Lawrence River (1000 Islands), New York
Lake St. Clair, Michigan
Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York
Burt/Mullett lakes, Michigan
Lake Champlain, New York/Vermont
Best Bass Lakes – Southeastern Division
Lake Murray, South Carolina
Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake, Florida
Orange Lake, Florida
Lake Okeechobee, Florida
Lake Guntersville, Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.