The 5 Star Smoke 8U girls constructed a stellar season in 2023, going 19-12 on the year and finishing with five rings through eight tournaments.
“It was a great year for us in 8U,” said head coach Anthony Burgess. “The girls put in a lot of work from January until July to get to where they are now.”
The Smoke are a part of 5 Star, a local sports organization owned and operated by Tyler Baugh.
“Joining up with Tyler and 5 Star was a game changer,” Burgess said. “It’s a premier organization with all the tools you need to be successful. Amazing facilities and a good, family environment, owned by great people.”
Burgess attended Patrick Murphy’s coaching clinic at the University of Alabama in February of this year, learning a lot from the legendary Crimson Tide coach.
“We mimicked Alabama in every way possible at an eight-year-old level,” he said. “Everything we do, Alabama is also doing, just on a higher level. It worked out well for us and the coaches at Alabama have been great to work with since, willing to answer questions after the clinic to help develop our girls.”
The team, consisting of Ellie Mozley, Leighton Jackson, Audrey Chaffin, Allie Burgess, Mattie Baugh, Anna Baugh, Maddie Mozley, Ensleigh Alford, Ellie Jefferson, Paisley Peek, Tallyn Cryar, Kinlie Dick and Brook Early, put together an impressive campaign that saw a multitude of home runs, a triple play, multiple double plays, a solid defense, and a team where no one batted below .500.
“These girls bought in quick,” Burgess said. “We wanted to be intentional with everything we were doing over the course of the spring and summer. I am so proud of what they were able to accomplish.
“The coaches were dialed in as much as the girls. Richard Peek, Hunter Baugh, Blake Mozley, Adam Cryar and Kadin Dick are some of the best guys around here who all have a passion for teaching this game. We wouldn’t have been as successful without each of them.
“More than anything, I’m proud of the ambition to make this more than just a game with our girls. We learned the Lord’s Prayer this year, which was the biggest accomplishment of all.”
The Smoke will begin their transition to 10U in the fall, with most of their roster returning. It will be a challenge, but one they’re embracing.
“The transition to 10U will be tough,” Burgess said. “We just have to focus on the fundamentals, because those don’t change too much, then adjust to a quicker game with a new set of rules, with the biggest being kid pitch and stealing bases. Once we adjust, the girls will be fine. We’ve already started some of that.”
The Smoke will be holding an open tryout in search of pitchers on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the 5 Star building in Albertville.
“We’re building something special,” Burgess said. “It’s going to be exciting watching these girls play together for the next several years.”
For information on the tryout, contact Burgess at am.burgess@yahoo.com.
