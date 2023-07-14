The 40th annual World Deer Expo is scheduled for the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham.
The show hours are Friday, July 21 from 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.; and Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The office telephone number is 205-678-4141, and persons can buy discounted tickets at Worlddeerexpo.com.
The event is known as the ultimate sportsman’s paradise and the nation’s largest three-day hunting consumer show. The Expo includes a weekend full of fun for everyone who loves hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.
The Expo features the latest hunting products and apparel, outfitters from all over the world, a Bowhunters of Alabama 3-D archery tournament, Big Buck competition, outdoor celebrities, 11 hunt giveaways, hourly door prizes, a cornhole tournament, activities for the kids and more. There are more than 1,000 exhibitor booths.
Some of the outdoor celebrities scheduled to attend are:
Hannah Barron, catfish noodler,
The Turtle Man, reality television star
Eddie Salter, the turkey man
Comedian Bubba Buck
Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel
Barney Fife impersonator
