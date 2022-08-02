Registration for the fall 2022 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop opened on Aug. 1 for first-time attendees and opens Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. for both first-timers and those who have previously attended.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources sponsored event takes place at the 4-H Center near Columbiana on Oct. 7-9.
Alabama’s three-day BOW workshop is designed for women ages 18 years or older. It offers hands-on instruction in a fun, outdoors setting.
Participants can choose four classes from more than 50 courses such as backyard wildlife, camp cooking, map and compass, camping, mountain biking, shooting sports, fishing, hunting, canoeing, nature photography, archery, ATV handling, bird watching, boat handling and more.
BOW coordinator Marisa Futral said the classes are perfect for attendees who are new to the outdoors.
“There are many ladies who have not been exposed to these outdoor activities and are apprehensive about trying them,” she said. “BOW is ideal for those women because everything is taught at a beginner level.”
The registration fee for BOW is $275, which covers meals, dormitory-style lodging, program materials and instruction. A recreational hunting, fishing or wildlife heritage license is required to participate in BOW. Licenses are available online at https://myoutdooralabama.com/, at local probate offices and at many sporting goods stores.
“Enrollment is limited, and classes fill up pretty fast,” Futral said. “Those interested in attending BOW should register as soon as possible to make sure they get the classes they want.”
For more information about this fall’s workshop including a complete list of classes and class descriptions or to register, visit www.outdooralabama.com/bow.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.
