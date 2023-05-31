ATLANTA – Bally Sports South presents a historic Atlanta Braves telecast on Thursday, June 8, as the network features three Baseball Hall of Famers in the broadcast booth for the first time ever.
Chipper Jones, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine will join lead analyst Jeff Francoeur for the call of the New York Mets at Atlanta Braves game.
Four Atlanta Braves fan favorites from the 1990s and 2000s will provide viewers with conversation throughout the game, sharing their elite baseball expertise, unique insight on the current Braves’ run of success and stories from their playing days together. Chipper, Smoltz, Glav and Frenchy will be joined by surprise guests throughout the night.
“On June 8, Braves fans will experience a game telecast like never before,” said Jeff Genthner, senior vice president, general manager of Bally Sports South. “We’re giving play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin the night off and letting the pictures and graphics tell the story of the game while four of the most beloved and iconic Braves players share stories and their unfiltered reactions to the game.”
During their MLB careers, these four players combined for a grand total of 74 MLB seasons with 62 of those in a Braves uniform. All four of them started their careers in the Braves organization. Their accolades include one World Series championship, three Cy Young awards, 26 All-Star game selections and 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005.
Francoeur and Glavine, two regular analysts for the network, also played for the Mets during their MLB career, giving them perspectives from both sides of the N.L. East rivalry.
Coverage on June 8 will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the “Braves LIVE” pregame show, hosted by Treavor Scales alongside analysts Nick Green and Peter Moylan. The pregame show will focus on the four Braves icons and their playing careers.
