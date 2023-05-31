On Saturday, June 10, Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters including both freshwater and saltwater.
Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without purchasing a fishing license. The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 3-11.
“This is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“It’s also a day for kids to learn how fun and exciting fishing is, while giving families a chance to do something together outdoors.”
Free Fishing Day also takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season.
While fishing license requirements are waived for Free Fishing Day, those fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement.
For more information, visit www.outdooralabama.com/fishing/saltwater-recreational-size-creel-limits.
In addition, State Public Fishing Lakes still require a fishing permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Some piers may also require fees and permits.
