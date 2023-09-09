ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be back in the Bally Sports South broadcast booth for the Braves at Philadelphia Phillies four-game series beginning Monday, Sept. 11.
Smoltz will be an analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin for Monday’s split doubleheader with coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. for Game 1 and 5 p.m. for Game 2 on Bally Sports South, the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.
Coverage for the final two games of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 5 p.m.
The previous appearances on Bally Sports for Smoltz this season led to superlative viewership for Bally Sports, producing the three highest-rated games of the season.
On June 8 and Aug. 23, Smoltz joined Jeff Francoeur and fellow National Baseball Hall of Fame members Chipper Jones and Tom Glavine for two unique telecasts as the Braves beat the New York Mets.
The first telecast recorded a then season-high 4.51 household rating (over 120,000 impressions) and the second topped it with a 5.26 household rating (over 140,000 impressions).
Smoltz was in the booth alongside Gaudin and Francoeur for the Braves’ home series against the New York Yankees, Aug. 14-16. The three-game series averaged a 5.06 household rating and featured the two highest-rated games of the season for the networks, 5.35 on Aug. 14 and 5.29 on Aug. 16.
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball.
Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 20 division championships, six National League pennants and two World Series titles.
Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network, which includes FM 95.9 of Guntersville.
