SCOTTSBORO — Boater Johnny Patterson of Grant caught a five-bass limit weighing 25 pounds, 1 ounce, Feb. 26 to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Guntersville.
The tournament, hosted by the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, was the second event of the season for the BFL Choo Choo Division. Patterson earned $6,300 for his victory.
Patterson said he chose to stay close to takeoff on the upper end of Guntersville after fishing the Toyota Series event the previous weekend.
“It was a typical Guntersville pre-spawn bite with really no place being any better than another,” said Patterson. “I fished grass pretty shallow, probably four to five feet of water, with red- and shad-colored (Bill Lewis) Rat-L-Traps. We didn’t catch a whole lot of fish – maybe 12 to 15 keepers all day long.”
Patterson said there seemed to be definite feeding times where he would get a flurry of bites. At 1:30, Patterson landed a 5-pounder and a 7-pounder on back-to-back casts. Patterson said he found a gizzard shad in the 7-pounder’s throat – an obvious sign of an actively feeding fish.
“It never occurred to me that I might win this tournament after my disappointing showing at the Toyota Series event,” Patterson said. “I would just catch them and put them in the livewell and keep on digging. I didn’t really think I had that much weight until I started pulling them out of the livewell.”
“The Choo Choo division is just stacked with great fishermen, so it’s a real honor to pull one of these off,” Patterson added.
The top 10 for the tournament were:
1st: Johnny Patterson, Grant, five bass, 25-1, $6,300
2nd: Gil Summerlin, Guntersville, five bass, 24-3, $3,000
3rd: Lamar Patterson, Fyffe, five bass, 23-7, $2,000
4th: Jeff Kitchens, Auburn, five bass, 23-0, $2,100 (includes $500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus)
5th: David Land, Owens Cross Roads, five bass, 22-3, $1,200
6th: Creig Kimbro, Monteagle, Tenn., five bass, 21-13, $1,100
7th: Michael Morrison, Stamping Ground, Ky., five bass, 21-8, $1,470
8th: Thomas White, Iron City, Tenn., five bass, 21-5, $900
9th: Jim Murray Jr., Parrott, Ga., five bass, 20-15, $800
10th: Cam Busby, Huntsville, five bass, 20-14, $700
Rich Frey of Guntersville won the Strike King co-angler division and $3,000 after bringing five bass to the scale that totaled 22-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.