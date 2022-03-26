ATLANTA – Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast have announced the broadcast team for the 2022 Atlanta Braves season, returning seven broadcasters from last season and adding two to the “Braves LIVE” pre- and postgame shows.
Play-by-play announcer Chip Caray will return for his 18th season calling Braves baseball. Caray will primarily be joined in the booth by Jeff Francoeur, a 12-year MLB veteran entering his fifth season as lead in-game analyst.
The networks will also expand the roles of Paul Byrd, Brian Jordan and Peter Moylan to include more games as in-game analysts throughout the season. Byrd enters his 10th season as an in-game reporter after playing in the MLB for 14 seasons. Jordan had a 15-year MLB career and enters his 16th season as analyst for “Braves LIVE.” Moylan is a 12-year MLB veteran entering his fourth season as analyst on “Braves LIVE.”
Kelly Crull will round out the in-game lineup, entering her third season as a reporter. Crull also has experience hosting “Braves LIVE” and working for Bally Sports Southeast as a host/reporter for Atlanta Hawks games.
Also returning to the broadcast team is Nick Green, an eight-year MLB veteran who will be in his eighth season as an analyst on “Braves LIVE.”
New members of the broadcast team are Treavor Scales and Gordon Beckham. Scales will be the host of “Braves LIVE” in 2022. Beckham will be an analyst on “Braves LIVE.”
The first regular season Braves game on Bally Sports will be opening day, Thursday, April 7, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. on Bally Sports South prior to the Braves hosting the Cincinnati Reds.
