Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. will have company at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 All-Star Game July 19.
The 24-year-old will be joined by Dansby Swanson, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud and Max Fried, all of whom will make their first All-Star appearances. The five All-Star selections are the most for the Braves since 2011, when they also had five players in attendance.
Acuña was the leading vote-getter in the National League. Contreras will join his brother Willson at the game, becoming the 15th set of brothers to reach the Midsummer Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.