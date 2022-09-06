Trophy buck

Scott Bass took this trophy buck at Portland Landing Special Opportunity Area in Dallas County. Numerous properties in the SOA system offer hunting for squirrel and other small game as well.

 Photo courtesy Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division continues to expand its unique access to the great outdoors with five new Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) around the state.

The SOA concept was born six years ago with the purchase of 5,894 acres in Dallas County that became the Cedar Creek SOA in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.