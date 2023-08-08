Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Pirates, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
Thursday, Aug. 10, at Pirates, 11:35 a.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Friday, Aug. 11, at Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mets, doubleheader, 12:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Sunday, Aug. 13, at Mets, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Monday, Aug. 14, Yankees, 6:20 p.m. Bally Sports South
Tuesday, Aug. 15, Yankees, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
Wednesday, Aug. 16, Yankees, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
Thursday, Aug. 17, off day
Friday, Aug. 18, Giants, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Saturday, Aug. 19, Giants, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Sunday, Aug. 20, Giants, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Braves notes: Atlanta came up short in a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, losing Saturday and Sunday to drop the series. The Braves won the opener Friday.
As the Cubs exited the series, they had won 15 of their last 19 games and six straight series.
Max Fried returned from the 60-day injured list and tossed six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts on Friday. The lefty has a 1.69 ERA in six starts with the Braves this season.
