Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Pirates, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

Thursday, Aug. 10, at Pirates, 11:35 a.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Friday, Aug. 11, at Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mets, doubleheader, 12:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Sunday, Aug. 13, at Mets, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Monday, Aug. 14, Yankees, 6:20 p.m. Bally Sports South

Tuesday, Aug. 15, Yankees, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

Wednesday, Aug. 16, Yankees, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

Thursday, Aug. 17, off day

Friday, Aug. 18, Giants, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Saturday, Aug. 19, Giants, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Sunday, Aug. 20, Giants, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Braves notes: Atlanta came up short in a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, losing Saturday and Sunday to drop the series. The Braves won the opener Friday.

As the Cubs exited the series, they had won 15 of their last 19 games and six straight series.

Max Fried returned from the 60-day injured list and tossed six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts on Friday. The lefty has a 1.69 ERA in six starts with the Braves this season.

