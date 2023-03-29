KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Canadian pro Jeff “Gussy” Gustafson’s bass refused to play fair on the final day of the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota on the Tennessee River.
Despite catching only two smallmouth bass that weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces on championship Sunday and falling three fish short of the 15 he’d been counting down toward all week, Gustafson held on to win the most treasured title in professional fishing with a three-day total of 42-7.
As the first Canadian Classic champion ever, he takes home the Ray Scott Trophy and a $300,000 check.
“I had an hour ride back to check-in, and it was horrible,” said Gustafson, who now holds two-straight wire-to-wire victories on this fishery. “I thought I’d blown it for sure. I thought there was no way I’d even be in the mix.
“When I got back and looked at BassTrakk, I still wasn’t sure. I knew I didn’t have much more than what mine said and the guys behind me both had limits that might have been heavier than what they had entered.”
As it turned out, Gustafson received hard charges from both Maryland pro Bryan Schmitt and Alabama pro Scott Canterbury, but neither could quite pull it off. Schmitt caught a five-bass limit that weighed 11-1 and finished less than 2 pounds shy of a win at 40-14, while Canterbury caught one of the biggest limits of the day at 12-1 and finished just over 2 pounds back at 40-1.
Gustafson spent the day in Tellico Lake doing the same thing that had worked for him six days in a row on the fishery — four during his 2021 regular-season Elite Series win and two to start this Classic — but something was different. Though plenty of smallmouth were still visible on his Humminbird MEGA Live electronics, they simply weren’t as cooperative as they had been previously.
“I think it was a combination of they’ve been getting fished hard and there’s some heat coming and they’re ready to move up and spawn,” Gustafson said. “I’ve been working them pretty hard, and you could tell they were lazy. “The last couple of days, they would just skyrocket up to the bait when they saw it. But today it wasn’t like that at all.”
A technique that dates back to his Canadian roots, Gustafson used a Z-Man Jerk ShadZ in the smelt color on a 3/8-ounce Smeltinator jighead with a 1/0 hook, fishing straight down for bass he could see on his MEGA Live forward-facing sonar. He fished the rig on a G. Loomis NRX+ 872 rod — a 7-foot, 3-inch medium action rig — with a Shimano Stella 3000 spooled with 10-pound PowerPro and a 10-pound Shimano Mastiff fluorocarbon leader.
