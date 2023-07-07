The Guntersville Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will sponsor a boating safety class next week.
Sessions are Tuesday, July 11 from 7-9 p.m. by Zoom; Friday, July 14 from 7-10 p.m. by Zoom; and Saturday, July 15 from 8-11 a.m. in-person.
Cost is $25 per person, but families can receive a discount. To register, email markcman50@gmail.com.
