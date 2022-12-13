Under a final rule published by NOAA Fisheries on December 1, Alabama’s private recreational anglers will see a 51% decrease in the 2023 red snapper quota. The rule, which goes into effect on January 1, 2023, will reduce Alabama’s private recreational quota from 1,122,662 pounds in 2022 to 558,200 pounds in 2023.

Scott Bannon, Director of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division, said the reason for the quota reduction is to account for the differences in the red snapper harvest estimates between the federal and Alabama’s data collection programs. The quota was calculated using the federal survey estimates. However, since 2018, Alabama’s quota has been monitored using the state’s data collection program, Snapper Check. The final rule used the average of the annual ratio of Snapper Check to federal landings from 2018 and 2019 which resulted in a 51% reduction in the quota for 2023.

