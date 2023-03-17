Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) provided good news at the Alabama Conservation Advisory Board meeting last weekend in Montgomery.

Commissioner Blankenship started his assessment of the ADCNR’s four Divisions – Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF), Marine Resources (MRD), State Parks and State Lands – with news from State Parks and the fact that all but one of the 21 State Parks showed a profit in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.