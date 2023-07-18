Wednesday, July 19, Diamondbacks, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
Thursday, July 20, Diamondbacks, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South
Friday, July 21, at Brewers, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Saturday, July 22, at Brewers, 6:15 p.m., FOX
Sunday, July 23, at Brewers, 1:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Monday, July 24, off day
Tuesday, July 25, at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
Wednesday, July 26, at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, July 27, off day
Friday, July 28, Brewers, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Saturday, July 29, Brewers, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Sunday, July 30, Brewers, Bally Sports Southeast, 12:35 p.m.
Monday, July 31, Angels, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
