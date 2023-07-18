Wednesday, July 19, Diamondbacks, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

Thursday, July 20, Diamondbacks, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South

Friday, July 21, at Brewers, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Saturday, July 22, at Brewers, 6:15 p.m., FOX

Sunday, July 23, at Brewers, 1:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Monday, July 24, off day

Tuesday, July 25, at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

Wednesday, July 26, at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, July 27, off day

Friday, July 28, Brewers, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Saturday, July 29, Brewers, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

Sunday, July 30, Brewers, Bally Sports Southeast, 12:35 p.m.

Monday, July 31, Angels, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.