The America’s Boating Club is inviting the public to a free two-hour seminar followed by on the water practice. The class will be June 10 at 8 a.m. at the Lake Guntersville Yacht Club.
People fall overboard, especially in rough weather and unexpected storms. Discover how to equip and maneuver your boat to retrieve someone in the water.
Essential for all boaters, this seminar teaches you what to do if you fall overboard, as well as how to retrieve someone else.
After the classroom seminar, which will end by 10, participants will go out on Lake Guntersville and practice man overboard recovery.
To register, contact Chuck Wills at 256-506-7773 or willscharles@gmail.com.
Wills is the commander of America’s Boating Club of North Alabama.
